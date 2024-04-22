Cleveland to pay $4.8M to family of teen killed by stolen car during police chase

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland will pay $4.8 million to the family of a 13-year-old girl was struck and killed by a stolen car during a police pursuit. The settlement announced Monday is one of the largest in Ohio involving a police chase. Tamia Chappman was killed in December 2019 when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy jumped a curb and struck her as she walked from school to a library in East Cleveland. The driver of the stolen car was charged as an adult and is now serving a prison term. Authorities have said the police pursuit began after an off-duty Cleveland officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the vehicle.

