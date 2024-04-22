Canadian family receives wrong body after father died on Cuban vacation

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — A family in Quebec is searching for answers after discovering that their father’s remains didn’t make it to Canada from Cuba, where he died while on vacation, and instead received the remains of another man. Funerals for Faraj Allah Jarjour have been postponed and his daughter, Miriam Jarjour, has been desperately calling and emailing as many officials as she can, trying to find his body. Jarjour said she was swimming with her 68-year-old father in the ocean near Varadero, Cuba, during a family vacation on March 22 when he suddenly had a heart attack and died.

