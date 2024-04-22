A cluster of earthquakes shakes Taiwan after a strong one killed 13 earlier this month

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A cluster of earthquakes has struck Taiwan, the strongest measuring 6.1 magnitude. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There was no immediate information of any damage or casualties in the quakes that hit early on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the island, killing 13 people. It was the strongest earthquake in the past 25 years in Taiwan and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks. Taiwan is no stranger to powerful earthquakes yet their toll on the high-tech island’s 23 million residents has been relatively contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness, experts say. The island also has strict construction standards and widespread public education campaigns about earthquakes.

