2nd victim dies from injuries after Texas man drove stolen semitrailer into building, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died from injuries after a Texas semitrailer driver plowed a stolen 18-wheeler into a public safety office recently. Department of Public Safety officials said Monday that 63-year-old Cheryl Turner of Brenham has died from injuries stemming from the April 12 crash. Authorities say the driver intentionally rammed the truck into the building with more than a dozen people inside. Forty-two-year-old suspect Clenard Parker remains jailed on charges including murder and aggravated assault. Jail records do not list an attorney for Parker and the district clerk’s office said it had no lawyer on file.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.