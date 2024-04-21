Mothers who lost sons to cliff falls speak out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Parents who lost loved ones to past cliff falls in Isla Vista just learned about the latest fatal fall.

This time it happened during a daytime 4-20 party.

A man fell from a balcony at 6625 block of Del Playa Dr.

The Ojai mother of Santa Barbara City College student Benny Schurmer, 19, who fell to his death over Labor Day Weekend is upset it happened again.

"I'd like to say enough is enough!, " said Kathryn Schurmer, " How many deaths will it take until owners change and make their property safe? I am so sorry and feel devastated this happened again. My heart goes out to his family and friends."

The former mayor of Irvine, California, who lost her son to a similar fall in 2009, called it a crisis situation.

"Almost 15 years ago, we lost our son Noah to an accidental fall from the cliffs in Isla Vista. We would learn at least six young people had lost their lives before Noah died, "said Krom, "And tragically at least another 7 have now lost their lives since Noah died."

She said it begs the question; "How many young lives are going to be sacrificed because property owners are unwilling to make their properties safe, we know that there are properties and balconies that are literally collapsing into the ocean, that the living conditions that the students are living in are dangerous," said Krom.

She believes the living situation under normal circumstances on the bluffs would be dangerous.

"It is time for all hands to come together to do everything that is necessary in order to make Isla Vista a safe place for students. It is about time and I just hope that everyone will do what needs to be done."

The property owner could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.

Since Schurmer's death on Sept. 2, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps has pushed for higher fencing and bathrooms that are now in the park named after her late father.

She visited the location on Sunday morning and commented on the 14 known deaths from falls since the mid 1990s.

"Another tragic death on the Isla Vista bluffs, number 14," said Capps, " 14 lives cut short, in my view no one should be living here in these unsafe conditions much less party here and having a good time."

She took video standing by a private fence.

"This fence is clearly not high enough. We have done all we can to incentive property owners to raise it to 6 feet, so much more we need to do in the race against the clock and my heart goes out to this young man's family and the first responders who heroically tried to save his life. We just have to keep, keep pushing forward on common sense precautions," said Capps.

The latest person to fall was carried from beach up the Pescadero stairs by fire personnel.

The Sheriff's Office said he died on the way to the hospital.

The 14 people who died in reported fatal cliff falls include 12 men and 2 women.

They include students from UCSB, Santa Barbara City College and Cal Poly and at least one UCSB alumni.

Their names and the years they died include: 1994 Brian Scott Miller, 1997 Andrew Litvinchuk, 2001 Clint McDonnell, 2001 Timothy Baptista, 2003 Robert Caraval, 2005 Tyler VonRuden , 2009 Noah Krom, 2012 David Propp, 2013 Giselle Ayala, 2014 Sierra Markee-Winkler, 2018 Alessandro Esquivel, 2022 Chasen Alibrando, 2023 Benjamin Schurmer.

The name of the latest person to fall to his death will be released on Monday.

