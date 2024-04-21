2 Pakistani customs officials killed and 3 wounded in an attack in the restive northwest
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country’s restive northwest. Police said the customs officials were at a checkpoint when gunmen opened fire late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A gun attack last Thursday in the same district killed four customs officials.