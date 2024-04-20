Vehicle crashes into building where birthday party held, injuring children and adults, sheriff says

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff says a vehicle drove through a boat club building where a children’s birthday celebration was taking place, seriously injuring a number of children and adults. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release that the victims were taken to several area hospitals after the crash that occurred at about 3 p.m. at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Berlin Township, about 30 miles south of Detroit. No other details were available.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.