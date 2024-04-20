A coffee roastery in Finland has launched an AI-generated blend. The results were surprising

HELSINKI (AP) — An artisan roastery based in the Finnish capital has introduced a coffee blend that has been developed by artificial intelligence in a trial in which it’s hoped that technology can ease the workload in a sector that traditionally prides itself on manual work. It is only apt that the Helsinki-based Kaffa Roastery’s “AI-conic” blend was launched this week in Finland. The International Coffee Organization says that the Nordic nation of 5.6 million consumes the most coffee in the world at 12 kilograms per capita annually. The blend is an AI-picked mixture with four types of beans. Kaffa Roastery’s managing director and founder Svante Hampf told The Associated Press on Saturday that the two partners wanted to trial how AI and its different tools could help in coffee roasting.

