What we know about the shooting of an Uber driver in Ohio and the scam surrounding it

Authorities in Ohio say a man fatally shot an Uber driver because he wrongly assumed she was part of a scam to extract $12,000 in supposed bond money for a nephew. The Uber driver was a victim of the same con. She was summoned by the grifters to the man’s house to retrieve a purported package for delivery. William J. Brock is facing murder charges filed this week. The 81-year-old has pleaded not guilty. The family of 61-year-old Uber driver Loletha Hall is grieving. The Associated Press offers a look at what is known about the shooting and investigation so far.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.