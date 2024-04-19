US envoy to UN visits Nagasaki A-bomb museum, pays tribute to victims

TOKYO (AP) — The American envoy to the United Nations has called for countries armed with atomic weapons to pursue nuclear disarmament as she visited the atomic bomb museum in Nagasaki, Japan. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who became the first U.S. cabinet member to visit Nagasaki, stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy amid a growing nuclear threat in the region. She said: “We can and must work to ensure that Nagasaki is the last place to ever experience the horror of nuclear weapons.” Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi said he believed Thomas-Greenfield’s visit and her first-person experience at the museum “will be a strong message in promoting momentum of nuclear disarmament for the international society at a time the world faces a severe environment surrounding atomic weapons.”

