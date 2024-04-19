Police to review security outside courthouse hosting Trump’s trial after man sets himself on fire

NEW YORK (AP) — Police officials say they are reviewing whether to restrict access to a public park outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial after a man set himself on fire there. New York City Police Department Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry says, “We may have to shut this area down,” adding that officials will discuss the security plan soon. Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man in Collect Pond Park took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witnesses said. Some officers and bystanders rushed to the man’s aid. He was hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon.

