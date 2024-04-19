Panama Papers trial’s public portion comes to an unexpectedly speedy end

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The public portion of a Panamanian trial of more than two-dozen associates accused of helping some of the world’s richest people hide their wealth has come to an unexpectedly speedy conclusion. A judge said Friday she would take the two weeks of trial arguments and testimony under advisement. It’s been eight years since 11 million secret financial documents were leaked. They became known as the “Panama Papers” and prompted the resignation of the prime minister of Iceland. The documents also brought scrutiny to the then-leaders of Argentina and Ukraine, Chinese politicians, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, among others. The judge has 30 working days to issue a decision.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.