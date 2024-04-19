Oklahoma City bombing still ‘heavy in our hearts’ on 29th anniversary, federal official says

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Department of Homeland Security official told survivors and loved ones of the 168 people killed in the Oklahoma City bombing that federal officials are resolved to never allow a similar terrorist attack again. Deputy Security Advisor Caitlin Durkovich spoke Friday morning during a ceremony on the 29th anniversary of the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building. Durkovich was joined outside the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt for the ceremony attended by more than 100 people on a partly sunny, cool and windy morning.

