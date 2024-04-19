More people are evacuated after the dramatic eruption of an Indonesian volcano

MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — More people living near an erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island are being evacuated. The authorities ordered them to leave due to the dangers of spreading ash, falling rocks, hot volcanic clouds and the possibility of a tsunami. An international airport in Manado city is still temporarily closed as volcanic ash was spewed into the air. Satellite imagery from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency shows that ash has spread to the west, northwest, northeast and southeast, covering Manado and North Minahasa, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry on Friday.

By GRACEY WAKARY and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

