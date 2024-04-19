Melania Trump, long absent from campaign, will appear at a Log Cabin Republicans event in Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a political comeback during the presidential campaign of her husband, former President Donald Trump. Melania Trump will appear at the Log Cabin Republicans event Saturday in Mar-a-Lago, the home she lives in with her husband in Palm Beach. The conservative gay rights group had previously awarded Melania Trump with its Spirit of Lincoln award in 2021. The Saturday event with Melania Trump will be closed to the press, and it would be her first major political event this year.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.