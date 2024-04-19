Live video of man who set himself on fire outside court proves challenging for news organizations

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courtroom where Donald Trump was on trial tested news organizations on how quickly they could respond to an incident and what to show viewers. CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC were all live on the air with reporters talking about the case when the incident happened. CNN showed the most extensive footage of the three networks, with reporter Laura Coates describing the scene and the smell of burning flesh. A Fox News reporter apologized to viewers for the network’s brief glimpse of the scene, and MSNBC did not show any camera view where the man’s body was visible.

