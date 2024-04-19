Iowa governor signs measure increasing compensation for Boy Scouts abuse victims
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men who were victims of child molestation while they were in the Boy Scouts of America could get higher legal compensation under a bill approved by lawmakers and signed into law the governor. The retroactive measure would waive the statute of limitations for victims filing a civil claim as part of the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy settlement. It took effect immediately after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it Friday. The settlement was first filed in 2020. A state’s statute of limitations is one factor that would decrease the value that victims receive in the settlement.