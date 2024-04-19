Israel gave US last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7

CAPRI, Italy (AP) — The United States told the Group of Seven foreign ministers that it received “last minute” information from Israel about a drone action in Iran, Italy’s foreign minister said. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who chaired the meeting of ministers of industrialized countries, said the United States provided the information at a Friday morning session that was changed at the last minute to address the suspected attack. Early on Friday, Iran fired air defenses from a major air base and a nuclear site near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to comment on Tajani’s assertion, but emphasized that the U.S. was not involved in any attack.

