Firefighters to tackle scaffolding dangling outside ruins of fire-ravaged Danish landmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Firefighters in Copenhagen plan to start taking down scaffolding that is left dangling dangerously outside the ruins of the Danish capital’s historic Old Stock Exchange building. A large blaze broke out at the 400-year-old landmark on Tuesday, toppling its roof and iconic dragon-tail spire and collapsing much of its structure. On Thursday, a large section of the outer wall of the building collapsed inwards. Tuesday’s blaze was believed to have started on the roof of the building, which had been wrapped up in scaffolding while the building was being renovated. The cause remained unclear. The plans to remove the scaffolding was an attempt to salvage the unharmed parts of the Copenhagen landmark.

