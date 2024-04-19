Crews turn sights to removing debris from ship’s deck in Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup

BALTIMORE (AP) — Salvage crews at the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore are turning their focus to the thousands of tons of debris sitting atop the massive cargo ship that veered off course last month. Officials say an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 tons of steel and concrete landed on the ship’s deck after it crashed into the bridge, killing six construction workers. Crews will have to remove all that before refloating the stationary ship and guiding it back into the Port of Baltimore. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said at a news conference Friday that getting the bridge rebuilt is also an urgent priority.

