Cannabis seizures at checkpoints by US-Mexico border frustrate state-authorized pot industry

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol is asserting its authority to seize cannabis shipments amid complaints by licensed cannabis suppliers that shipments worth more than $300,000 have been confiscated in recent months at Border Patrol checkpoints in southern New Mexico. U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich says Friday the Department of Homeland Security should be focused on urgent priorities that don’t include regulated cannabis suppliers. Authorized cannabis sales in New Mexico have exceeded $1 billion since regulation and taxation of the recreational market began two years ago. Cannabis producers say seizures also put consumers at risk by interfering with cannabis shipments of samples for testing state-authorized medical supplies.

