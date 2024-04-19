An Alabama prison warden is arrested on drug charges

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — The warden of an Alabama prison was arrested Friday on drug charges. The Alabama Department of Corrections says the warden at Limestone Correctional Facility was charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, marijuana possession and other charges. Court records show that manufacturing charge accuses him of growing psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic. Court records did not show if Chadwick Crabtree has an attorney to comment on his behalf. The arrest came after law enforcement officials searched his home. The prison system did not disclose what led to the search. Crabtree has been placed on mandatory leave without pay.

