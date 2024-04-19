10-year-old boy confesses to fatally shooting a man in his sleep 2 years ago, Texas authorities say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a 10-year-old boy has confessed to an unsolved 2022 killing, telling investigators that he shot a man he did not know while the victim slept. The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office said the boy has been evaluated at a psychiatric hospital but cannot be charged with the crime because he was too young at the time of the killing. The boy is being held in juvenile detention for threatening a student in another incident. Investigators say the boy described specific details of the shooting of Brandon Rasberry, who was found two days later.

