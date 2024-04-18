Workers at Mercedes factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to vote in May on United Auto Workers union

DETROIT (AP) — Workers at Mercedes-Benz factories near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will vote next month on whether they want to be represented by the United Auto Workers union. The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that the vote will take place from May 13 to May 17 at the facilities in Vance and Woodstock, Alabama. Votes will be counted May 17. The NLRB says the company and the union agreed to the election dates. The vote will be the second in the union’s drive to organize workers at more than a dozen nonunion auto-making plants largely in southern states. Workers at Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are voting on union representation this week.

