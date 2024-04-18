US deports about 50 Haitians to nation hit with gang violence, ending monthslong pause in flights

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration says it has sent about 50 Haitians back to their country, marking its first deportation flight in months to the Caribbean nation struggling under surging gang violence. Authorities didn’t offer details of Thursday’s flight beyond how many deported Haitians were aboard. The Homeland Security Department said it will continue to enforce U.S. laws and immigration policy throughout the Caribbean, as well as at the southern border. Haitians were arrested crossing the border from Mexico 286 times in the first three months of the year. That’s just a tiny fraction of the more than 400,000 arrests among all nationalities.

By GISELA SALOMON and ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

