Rap artist GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Jail records show the rap artist known as GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia. GloRilla was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also charged with having an open container of alcohol and failing to obey a traffic control device. Gwinnett County Jail booking records show the 24-year-old artist was arrested by police in Suwanee. The suburban community is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The artist’s real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The jail records do not indicate whether Woods has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.