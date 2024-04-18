New York man pleads guilty to sending threats to state attorney general and Trump civil case judge

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats to the state attorney general and the Manhattan judge that presided over former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud suit. Prosecutors say 26-year-old Tyler Vogel admitted to one felony count and one misdemeanor count in state Supreme Court Wednesday. State police say the Lancaster resident sent text messages threatening New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron with “death and physical harm” if they did not comply with his demands to “cease action” in the Trump case. Vogel’s lawyer didn’t immediately comment.

