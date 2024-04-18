More human remains believed those of missing woman wash up on beach

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say more human remains, including a torso, that are believed to belong to a missing woman have washed up on a beach along Lake Michigan. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says the torso and an arm thought to belong to 19-year-old Sade Robinson were found Thursday morning along a remote stretch of tree-lined beach in South Milwaukee about a quarter of a mile from an apartment complex. It says the remains were found by someone walking on the beach. Thirty-three-year-old Maxwell Anderson of Milwaukee has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the case. A phone message seeking comment was left for one of his attorneys.

