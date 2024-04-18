Maryland teen charged with planning school shooting after police review writings, internet searches

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — An 18-year-old Maryland high school student was charged with planning to commit a school shooting after investigators reviewed the teen’s writings and other material, including internet searches and messages. The student was arrested Wednesday by the Montgomery County Police Department. Court records show the investigation began after a person alerted police to the teen’s writings, which spanned 129 pages and included an account of a character who plans a school shooting. The document was labeled a fictional account. Montgomery County Public Schools officials say the student was enrolled in a virtual learning program and “has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022.”

