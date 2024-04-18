Long-haul carrier Emirates again halts local flight check-in as UAE recovers from record rains

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is halting local check-in for passengers traveling on its flights as the wider United Arab Emirates tries to recover from record-setting rains this week. Emirates said the order would go through the entire day into early Saturday. Low-cost carrier FlyDubai also saw some disruptions. Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has hoped to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours. That’s what its CEO told The Associated Press late Thursday. The UAE is a hereditarily ruled, autocratic nation on the Arabian Peninsula. It typically sees little rainfall in its arid desert climate. However, a massive storm forecasters had been warning about for days blew through the country’s seven sheikhdoms.

