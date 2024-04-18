Ex-youth center resident testifies that counselor went from trusted father figure to horrific abuser

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — The man who blew the lid off decades of abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s youth detention center continued testifying at his civil trial Thursday. In the seven years since David Meehan went to police, the state has set up a $100 million fund for former residents of the Sununu Youth Services Center and brought criminal charges against 11 former state workers, including four accused of abusing Meehan. But facing more than 1,100 lawsuits from former residents, the state also argues it should not be held liable for the actions of what it calls “rogue” employees. Meehan’s lawsuit – the first to be filed — went to trial last week. He testified Thursday about how a counselor he initially trusted as a father figure subjected him to horrific abuse.

