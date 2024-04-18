Skip to Content
Rattlesnake bites on the rise in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 11:17 am
Published 11:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Since the start of spring season, doctors at Cottage Health are seeing more patients bitten by rattlesnakes.

Doctors in the ER say these are patience who went hiking at nearby trails throughout Santa Barbara.

They are concerned about the rising number of snake bite cases they are seeing this season.

Last week alone, doctors say they treated some half dozen patients who were bitten by a rattle snake.

Find out what doctors say you should do while hiking and how soon you should receive treatment after being bitten by a poisonous snake.

Patricia Martellotti

