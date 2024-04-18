Argentina asks to join NATO as President Milei seeks a more prominent role for his nation

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina has requested to join NATO as a global partner, a status that would clear the way for greater political and security cooperation at a time when the right-wing government of President Javier Milei aims to boost ties with Western powers and attract investment. NATO’s Deputy General Secretary Mircea Geoana said he welcomed Argentina’s request. Milei is pushing a radical libertarian agenda aimed at reversing years of protectionist trade measures, overspending and crippling international debt that have plunged Argentina’s economy into a tailspin. He has reshaped the country’s foreign policy in line with the United States since taking office last December.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.