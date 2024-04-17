Sweeping gun legislation awaits final votes as Maine lawmakers near adjournment

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is nearing adjournment with unfinished business, including final votes on a series of gun safety bills introduced after the deadliest shooting in state history. Legislators faced a Wednesday deadline for completing work. Awaiting final votes were the governor’s proposals that would strengthen the state’s yellow flag law, boost background checks for private gun sales and make it a crime to recklessly sell a gun to a prohibited person. The Senate narrowly gave final approval to a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases and a ban on bump stocks that can transform a weapon into a machine gun.

