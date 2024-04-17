Skeletal remains found at home in Illinois identified as those of woman missing since 2008

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found at a house in Springfield have been identified as those of a woman who vanished in 2008. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says a post-mortem examination identified the remains as those of Michelle Renee “Shelly” Bianco of Springfield. Allmon says Bianco’s official cause and manner of death are still pending. Her skeletal remains were found Monday at a house in Springfield one day after police were called to the residence about “personal items” found in a crawl space. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said Tuesday those items included a purse with documents with Bianco’s name on them. She had vanished in April 2008.

