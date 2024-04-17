Poland’s president becomes the latest leader to visit Donald Trump as allies eye a possible return
By JILL COLVIN and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump met in New York with Polish President Andrzej Duda. It’s the latest in a series of meetings with foreign leaders as Europe braces for the possibility of a second Trump term. The presumptive GOP nominee hosted Duda at Trump Tower, where the two discussed the war in Ukraine and Duda’s proposal to boost NATO members’ defense spending. Duda has long expressed admiration for Trump. He is also is a staunch supporter of Ukraine and has encouraged Washington to provide more aid to Kyiv amid Russian’s ongoing invasion.