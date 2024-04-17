New York competition, smoking, internet betting concerns roil US northeast’s gambling market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Casinos in the northeastern U.S. are dealing with numerous challenges as they brace for the arrival of new competitors in New York City. A potential smoking ban in Atlantic City, an ongoing debate over whether internet gambling hurts or helps the bottom line of physical casinos, and the loss of business to illegal online operations were among challenges identified Wednesday during a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Mark Giannantonio, president of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino, says his city has about two years to improve itself before the New York competition hits.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.