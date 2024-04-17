Lab chief faces sentencing in Michigan 12 years after fatal US meningitis outbreak

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — The head of a specialty pharmacy will be sentenced in Michigan for 11 deaths more than a decade ago that were tied to tainted steroids. Michigan is the only state that has pursued charges against Barry Cadden for deaths resulting from a national meningitis outbreak in 2012. He operated New England Compounding Center in Massachusetts. Steroids made in a dirty lab sickened more than 700 people in 20 states. At least 64 died. Cadden pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan. He’s already serving a 14 1/2-year sentence for federal crimes. His state sentence will be served at the same time. Michael Kruzich’s mother died. He says Cadden deserves more time in custody.

