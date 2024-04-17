Biden is off on details of his uncle’s WWII death as he calls Trump unfit to lead the military

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has misstated key details about his uncle’s death in World War II as he honored the man’s wartime service and said Donald Trump was unworthy of serving as commander in chief. While in Pittsburgh, Biden spoke about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr., aiming to draw a contrast with reports that Trump, while president, had called fallen service members “suckers” and “losers.” The president said Finnegan was “shot down in New Guinea” and his body was never recovered, adding that there were many cannibals in the area. The U.S. government’s record of missing service members does not attribute Finnegan’s death to hostile action or indicate cannibals were any factor.

