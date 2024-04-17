Schumer says US will provide $6.1 billion to Micron Technology for chip plants in NY, Idaho

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide $6.1 billion in government support for Micron Technology to produce advanced memory computer chips in New York and Idaho. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, personally courted Micron to build what would ultimately be a set of four chip factories near Syracuse. He noted in a Wednesday interview that the announcement was a sign to voters about how Democrats were reviving the manufacturing sector. The funding comes from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, which is set to provide government support for new and expanded facilities being developed by Intel, TSMC, Samsung and Global Foundries, among other chip companies.

