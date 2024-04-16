Venezuela closes embassy in Ecuador to protest raid on Mexican embassy there

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered the closure of his country’s embassy and consulates in Ecuador in solidarity with Mexico in its protest over a raid by Ecuadorian authorities on the Mexican embassy in Quito. Maduro also says Venezuela also “fully supports” Mexico’s request to have the United Nations suspend Ecuador from the world body. Maduro spoke during a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa ordered authorities to raid the Mexican diplomatic outpost April 5 to arrest the country’s former Vice President Jorge Glas, a convicted criminal and fugitive who was holed up at the embassy since December. Mexico granted him asylum hours before the raid.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.