No injuries when small plane lands in sprawling park in middle of Hawaii’s Waikiki tourist mecca

HONOLULU (AP) — No one was injured when a small plane carrying two people landed in a sprawling park in Hawaii’s tourist mecca of Waikiki. City of Honolulu spokesperson Scott Humber says the plane lost power Tuesday and landed safely in Kapiolani Park. Emergency responders determined there were no injuries. Soccer coach Millie Dydasco says hundreds of kids typically practice in the park daily. She says when the plane glided in front of her as she was getting ready for practice, the park was still pretty empty. She says she saw a man and woman get out and embrace.

