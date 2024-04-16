New York’s high court hears case on abortion insurance coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has taken up a case that seeks to throw out a regulation requiring health insurance policies to cover medically necessary abortions. If successful, the case could jeopardize a similar state law. The lawsuit was filed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany and other church groups that argue the rule violates their religious rights. They are only challenging the regulation, not the law. That means the coverage will remain in place regardless of the outcome. But if the Court of Appeals throws out the rule, attorneys say the law could be challenged using a similar argument. The Court of Appeals took up the case Tuesday.

