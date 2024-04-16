New leader of Jesse Jackson’s civil rights organization steps down less than 3 months on the job

CHICAGO (AP) — A Dallas pastor who took over leadership of the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s longtime civil rights organization has resigned after less than three months on the job. The Rev. Frederick Haynes III tells The Associated Press that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. He says the decision came “after a time of prayer and consultation.” Haynes mentioned “challenges that continue to exist,” but did not elaborate. Jackson announced in July that he would step down from the organization he founded more than 50 years ago and introduced Haynes as his successor. Haynes is the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church. He was formally installed as president and CEO in February.

