Kentucky prosecutor accused of trading favors for meth and sex resigns from office

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — An attorney for an eastern Kentucky prosecutor accused of doing favors for criminal defendants in return for methamphetamine and sexual favors says his client has resigned from office. Attorney Ned Pillersdorf told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Scott Blair submitted his resignation Monday and has waived his right to a preliminary hearing in his criminal case. The 51-year-old Blair was arrested Friday on a federal charge of honest services wire fraud. The charge means he’s accused of depriving Perry County residents of his honest services in prosecuting felony offenses. Pillersdorf declined to comment on the charge other than to say Blair is presumed innocent in the pending case.

