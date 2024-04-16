Italy seeks G7 message to de-escalate Mideast tensions as foreign ministers meet in Capri

ROME (AP) — Group of Seven foreign ministers are meeting on the resort island of Capri. Soaring tensions in the Mideast and Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine are topping the agenda of the three-day meeting that starts late Wednesday. The G7 leaders are expected to issue a united call for Israel to exercise restraint after Iran’s unprecedented weekend attack. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on Tuesday and urged Israel to not only de-escalate any reaction to Iran’s attack but to stave off a planned offensive into the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

