Arkansas lawmakers question governor’s staff about purchase of $19,000 lectern cited by audit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office is facing pointed questions from lawmakers about a $19,000 lectern purchase that was the focus of a legislative audit. Sanders’ deputy chief of staff and chief legal counsel appeared Tuesday before the legislative committee that requested the audit during a nearly three-hour hearing. The audit released Monday said the lectern potentially violated laws on purchasing, property and government records. Sanders’ office has disputed the audit’s findings. Lawmakers questioned Sanders’ office about the way the lectern purchase was handled. Sanders’ office said she intends to start using the lectern now that the audit is completed.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.