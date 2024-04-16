ABBA, Blondie, and the Notorious B.I.G. enter the National Recording Registry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albums from ABBA, Blondie and the Notorious B.I.G. are entering the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. They’re among the 25 titles announced Tuesday that have been selected for preservation as “defining sounds of the nation’s history and culture.” ABBA’s 1976 album “Visitors” is getting the special treatment. So is Blondie’s 1978 “Parallel Lines” and the Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 “Ready to Die.” Albums from the Cars, the Chicks and Green Day are also entering the registry. So is Gene Autry’s 1949 rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” along with signature songs from Johnny Mathis and Bill Withers.

