The Chiefs’ Rashee Rice, facing charges from Texas car crash, will participate in offseason work

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says wide receiver Rashee Rice will participate in the team’s voluntary offseason program beginning this week. Rice is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury as the result of a sports car crash in Texas. The Chiefs have gone to holding virtual meetings during the early part of their offseason program in part because they have played into February. There is no on-field work allowed during the first two weeks. Reid said he will continue to evaluate whether Rice participates on a “day-by-day” basis. Rice was second on the team to Travis Kelce with 79 receptions for 938 yards last season.

