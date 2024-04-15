Owners of a Colorado funeral home where 190 decaying bodies were found are charged with COVID fraud

DENVER (AP) — Federal authorities have indicted the owners of a Colorado funeral home on criminal charges for fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief funds from the U.S. government. The husband and wife already face state charges of corpse abuse after 190 decaying bodies were discovered in their funeral home’s facility last year. The new charges Monday against Jon and Carie Hallford are the latest example of the owners’ alleged lies, money laundering, forgery and manipulation over the past four years, devastating hundreds of grieving families. The Hallfords’ attorneys didn’t immediately return phone messages and emails seeking comment.

By JESSE BEDAYN and COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press/Report for America

